    Gandhi Jayanti: World's largest 'Khadi national flag' installed in Leh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 02: In a matter of pride for India, World's largest Khadi national flag was installed in Leh, Ladakh on the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 02.

    Gandhi Jayanti: Worlds largest ‘Khadi national flag’ installed in Leh

    The "Khadi national flag" has a length of 225 feet with a width of 150 feet and weighs 1000 kilogram. It took almost 1.5 months to be made.

    "It is a moment of great pride for India that on Gandhi ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

    On October 2 every year, Mahatma Gandhi is remembered not only in India but all over the world.He remains a source of inspiration for all the humanity. His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing harmony and equality in the society.

    Since 2007, the day is also observed worldwide as the UN Day of Non-Violence in commemoration of the great leader who gave the world the message of peace, non-violence and universal brotherhood.

    X