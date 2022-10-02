YouTube
    Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

    New Delhi, Oct 02: The nation on Sunday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Raj Ghat.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Maybe always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also remembered Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

    "On International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today's challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures," tweeted Antonio Guterres.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 8:15 [IST]
    X