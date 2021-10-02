Gandhi Jayanti 2021: From PM Modi to UN chief, tributes pour in

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and said that Bapu's principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions.

"Tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The life and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire every generation of the country to walk on the path of duty. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions, " tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

The prime minister visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, respectively, to pay floral tributes to them.

Several senior leaders including Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal paid floral tributes to the father of the nation at Raj Ghat.

On Gandhi Jayanti UN Secretary General calls for peace

Hatred, division and conflict have had their day. It is time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance. On this International Day of Non-Violence - Gandhi's birthday - let's heed his message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all," tweeted

António Guterres.