Gandhi Jayanti 2017: 20 inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

Today is Gandhi Jayanti 2017. The father of the nation, fondly called Bapu had several quotes which continue to be an inspiration for many across the world even today.

Here are 20 inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi which you must read:

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."

"A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes."

"Be the change that you want to see in the world."

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong."

"I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet."

"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

"An ounce of patience is worth more than a tonne of preaching."

"Change yourself - you are in control."

"See the good in people and help them."

"Without action, you aren't going anywhere."

"Take care of this moment."

"Be congruent, be authentic, be your true self."

"Continue to grow and evolve."

"A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave."

"Nobody can hurt me without my permission."

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

"A no uttered from the deepest conviction is better than a 'Yes' uttered merely to please, or worse, to avoid trouble."

"Glory lies in the attempt to reach one's goal and not in reaching it."

"An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind."

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

OneIndia News