  • search

Gandhi family is "a family of corrupts": BJP

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 10: With the Delhi High Court having rejected a plea filed by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi challenging an income tax notice, the BJP on Monday called the Gandhi family "a family of corrupts".

    BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra
    BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

    "Gandhi family today is known as a family who does tax evasion,a family of corrupts and a family who conspires against law of the land," said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

    The Delhi High Court earlier rejected a plea filed by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in which they had challenged an income tax notice. The court rejected the plea that challenged the notice seeking tax re-assessment for the financial year 2011-2012.

    [National Herald: Sonia, Rahul's plea on tax re-assessment rejected by Delhi HC]

    The court observed that the Income Tax Department had the powers too re-open tax proceedings and that the petitioners can approach the IT department with their grievances.

    The IT department had accused Rahul Gandhi of concealing income in the years 2011-12 by not disclosing that he was a director in Young Indian Private Limited. Sonia Gandhi had moved the Delhi HC challenging the re-opening of their assessments by the Income-Tax Department regarding the Young-Indian- National Herald Transactions.

    Read more about:

    national herald sambit patra bjp

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 21:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue