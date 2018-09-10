Gandhi family is "a family of corrupts": BJP

New Delhi, Sep 10: With the Delhi High Court having rejected a plea filed by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi challenging an income tax notice, the BJP on Monday called the Gandhi family "a family of corrupts".

"Gandhi family today is known as a family who does tax evasion,a family of corrupts and a family who conspires against law of the land," said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

The Delhi High Court earlier rejected a plea filed by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in which they had challenged an income tax notice. The court rejected the plea that challenged the notice seeking tax re-assessment for the financial year 2011-2012.

The court observed that the Income Tax Department had the powers too re-open tax proceedings and that the petitioners can approach the IT department with their grievances.

The IT department had accused Rahul Gandhi of concealing income in the years 2011-12 by not disclosing that he was a director in Young Indian Private Limited. Sonia Gandhi had moved the Delhi HC challenging the re-opening of their assessments by the Income-Tax Department regarding the Young-Indian- National Herald Transactions.