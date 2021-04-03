Games of secularism, communalism have caused damage to India: PM Modi in Assam

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that BJP works for everyone without discrimination but some people divide the country for vote bank, which is unfortunately called secularism.

Addressing a rally in Assam's Tamulpur, the PM Modi said that games of secularism, communalism have caused great damage to the country.

"We work for everyone without discrimination but some people divide the country for vote bank, which is unfortunately called secularism. But if we work for everyone, it's called communal. Games of secularism, communalism have caused great damage to the country," the PM Modi said.

He also said that the people of Assam have decided to form government in the state as 'Mahajhooth' of 'Mahajot' has been exposed.

Urging the first-time voters, PM Modi said "the vote that you will cast as India celebrates its 75th year of independence will also determine how far ahead Assam will be when we celebrate 100 years of independence. There is a clear roadmap for this in the BJP's resolution letter."

PM Modi further said that the Centre is working sincerely to fully implement the Assam accord adding that most problems have been resolved and the rest will be resolved too.

PM Modi was referring to All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal's refusal to wear 'Gamosa'. In the video, an angry Ajaml was seen throwing the 'Gamosa' at a party worker.