Game of chicken: Duck outsmarts tiger in viral video; Anand Mahindra shares tweet. Read here

Mumbai, July 01: Industrialist Anand Mahindra, is very active on Twitter and keeps on sharing video from across the internet on his Twitter account, drawing some laughs from his followers.

Through this 34-seconds-long viral video, the business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and explained an important business lesson.

In the viral video, a tiger and a duck can be seen in a small water body. Everytime the tiger tries to pounce on the little bird, it averts the danger by hiding in the water.

Although it may appear that the duck doesn't stand a chance, its tactic of ducking under the water may actually work to tire the tiger out before making an escape.

This explains—better than any management lecture—the advantages in business of being small, nimble and quick-witted. That’s why large companies need to carve out startup teams & startup cultures within themselves in order to pursue new opportunities. pic.twitter.com/x7VfWO9XZ7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 30, 2021

While sharing the video, he wrote,"This explains-better than any management lecture-the advantages in business of being small, nimble and quick-witted. That's why large companies need to carve out startup teams & startup cultures within themselves in order to pursue new opportunities."

The video has so far garnered over 4 million views.