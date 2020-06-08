  • search
    Gairsain is summer capital of Uttarakhand

    Dehradun, June 08: Gairsain in Chamoli district was declared as the summer capital of Uttarakhand on Monday.

    A notification in this regard was issued by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh after Governor Baby Rani Maurya gaver her assent to the move.

    Expressing happiness on Gairsain being formally declared the summer capital of Uttarakhand, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said by doing so the party has fulfilled a major promise made in its poll manifesto.

    "The governor has granted her assent to declaring Gairsain the summer capital of Uttarakhand. It fulfills Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's announcement about Gairsain in the vidhan sabha and a major promise made by the party in its manifesto for the 2017 assembly polls," Bhasin said.

    Rawat had made the announcement about Gairsain being made the summer capital of Uttarakhand during the budget session of the state assembly there on March 4.

    The chief minister had made the announcement soon after finishing his budget speech in the assembly at Gairsain.

    Rawat dedicated the summer capital status to Gairsain to thousands of men and women of Uttarakhand who fought for its statehood.

    Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 16:26 [IST]
