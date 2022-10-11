YouTube
    Gadkari launches Toyota's pilot project on flex fuel-strong hybrid EV

    New Delhi, Oct 11: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched Japanese car maker Toyota's first-of-its-kind pilot project on flex fuel-strong hybrid electric vehicle (FFV-SHEV) that can run on 100 per cent ethanol and electric power.

    Union Ministers Mahendranath Pandey , Bhupender Yadav, Union MoS Rameswar Teli , Karnataka Minister Dr. Murugesh Nirani , Vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Pvt. Ltd. Shri Vikram Kirloskar and MD & CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Mr Masakazu Yoshimura were also present on the occasion.

    Gadkari launches Toyotas pilot project on flex fuel-strong hybrid EV

    Addressing the gathering Gadkari said,''6 to 8 percent increase in agricultural growth rate is necessary for AtmaNirbhar Bharat. He emphasized on importance of converting surplus foodgrain and sugar into ethanol for boosting rural economy.''

    Minimum 6 airbags in cars mandatory from 2023, says GadkariMinimum 6 airbags in cars mandatory from 2023, says Gadkari

    Encouraging 'Anndatas' to become 'Urjadatas', The Minister said the success of this pilot project will create an ecosystem of electric vehicles and make New India, a global leader in the manufacture of these electric vehicles. He said such technologies are innovative, revolutionary, sustainable, cost-effective, energy-efficient & will completely transform the transportation sector in New India.

    Flex-fuel vehicles are available in Brazil, the USA and Canada.

    An FFV-SHEV has a flex-fuel engine and an electric powertrain, thus providing dual benefit of higher ethanol use and greater fuel efficiency, as it can run for a significant time period on its EV mode, wherein the engine is shut off.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 15:54 [IST]
    X