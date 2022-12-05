G20 Presidency an opportunity to showcase India to the world: PM Modi

For India, G20 presidency an opportunity to drive focus on food and energy security

India

oi-Deepika S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our nation.

New Delhi, Dec 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired an all-party meet on India's presidency of the G-20 and sought their cooperation to make it a big success.

Prime Minister stated that India's G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase India's strengths to the entire world. Prime Minister also pointed that there is global curiosity and attraction towards India today, which further increases the potential of India's G20 Presidency.

Prime Minister emphasized the importance of teamwork, and sought the cooperation of all leaders in the organization of various G20 events. He pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our nation.

Highlighting the large number of visitors who would be coming to India during India's G20 Presidency, Prime Minister took note of the potential for promoting tourism and boosting the local economies of the venues where G20 meetings would be organised.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the meeting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, Sikkim's Prem Singh Tamang, and Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde attended the meeting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin, BJP President J P Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu were present.

India assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20), the alliance of 19 major economies and the European Union on December 1.

The PM's vision is to connect all districts and blocks with G-20 so that the message will reach to masses through Jan Bhagidari initiatives, which aims to connect people in governance at the local level.

Story first published: Monday, December 5, 2022, 23:16 [IST]