G V L Rao slams fake news, proposes to take up fake news issue in Parliament

New Delhi, Aug 26: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao rejected reports that he had chosen to leave the spot where a vehicle carrying him had hit two women, one of whom died later, and said he remained there till ambulance arrived and later met the victim's family members to express his condolence.

The accident had happened yesterday when he was returning after attending a party meeting. Rao termed as "fake" some media reports that he left the accident spot immediately and said he would seek censure of such media organisations in Parliament and also complain to regulatory authorities.

He said he also visited the injured woman in the hospital and was working to provide her and the family of the deceased required assistance.He was sleeping in the back seat of the car when it hit the two women, he said.

Rao told OneIndia that he would be complaining to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and would also raise the issue relating to fake news in Parliament. I propose to move a motion under Rule 167 to 174 Rules of Procedure requesting Rajya Sabha to name two television channels for unethical, mischievous reporting to deliberately denigrate image of Members of Parliament. On this subject, I am sure the motion will receive the support of MPs from across political spectrum in Rajya Sabha as all parties have suffered a similar fate some time or other, Rao also said.