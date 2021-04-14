YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Futuristic, says PM Modi on India’s National Education Policy

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global standards.

    "India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as it's values are embodied in our social life," Modi said addressing the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and a national seminar of vice-chancellors via video conference.

    Futuristic, says PM Modi on India’s National Education Policy

    The Centre unveiled the new National Education Policy (NEP) last year.

    For NEP to succeed, teachers, students need to be trainedFor NEP to succeed, teachers, students need to be trained

    "The National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global parameters," Modi said.

    He said the role of skilled youth is continuously increasing as India walks the path of 'aatmanirbharta' (self- reliance).

    "Babasaheb Ambedkar has given a strong foundation for us to take forward all our democratic values after the independence," Modi said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

    The city-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University hosted the event.

    Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani attended the meet.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi education sector

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 14:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X