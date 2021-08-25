Future course of action with Taliban after assessment by joint teams of India-Russia

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: A thorough assessment of the situation would be carried out before India and Russia make any move on recognition for the Taliban, which has taken over Afghanistan.

Combined teams of the foreign ministries of both countries wold be set up which in turn would conduct a detailed assessment of the situation in Afghanistan. Based on the assessment of the combined teams the future course of action with the Taliban will be decided.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on telephone with Russian president, Vladimir Putin. The leaders discussed the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world. They expressed the view that it was important for the two strategic partners to work together and instructed their senior officials to remain in touch.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress in the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between both countries despite the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic. They appreciated the ongoing bilateral cooperation in the fight against the Covid pandemic, especially in the supply and production of 'Sputnik V' vaccine.

The leaders also touched upon the forthcoming multilateral engagements, including the BRICS Summit, meeting of the Council of SCO Heads of State, and India's participation in the Eastern Economic Forum.

Prime Minister Modi said that he looked forward to President Putin's visit to India for the next Bilateral Summit. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, in particular, the situation in Afghanistan.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 11:29 [IST]