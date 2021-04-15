Further curbs in Karnataka to tackle COVID-19 after April 17

Bengaluru, Apr 15: More curbs are likely in Karnataka after April 17, when the by-elections are completed on April 17.

Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa reiterated that a lockdown will not be imposed anywhere in the state, while signalling that the curbs could be increased. Karnataka has crossed the 11,000 mark for the first time as it saw 11,265 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday of which 8,155 were from Bengaluru.

We will take all steps to curb the spread of the virus. While I reiterate that there will not be a lockdown, we will consider stricter curbs after the by-elections. If needed we will extend the night curfew by 2 more days, Yediyurappa said.

Currently a night curfew between 10 am and 5 pm has been ordered in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi and Bidar. The CM said that a final decision on whether or not to extend the night curfew will be taken by the technical advisory committee. Further the CM has also called for an all party meeting to discuss the steps to be taken to handle the spread of the virus.

Home Minister, Basavaraj Bommai said that there will be no lockdown. He however said that the people must cooperate. He said that some curbs may be stepped up during the weekends.