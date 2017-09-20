Funeral procession of motorbike taken out to protest fuel price hike

A funeral procession of a motorbike was taken out in Jamshedpur to protest the fuel price hike.

Claiming that the motorbike died an unnatural death to lack of fuel supply, a group of people under the banner of All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) took out the funeral procession at Kalimati Road in Sakchi.

The protesters carried a motorbike covered with a shroud and wreaths and performed various other rituals of a funeral.

"Our motorbikes died owing to malnutrition due to lack of fuel supply. So we decided to take out motorbike funeral procession to register our protest against the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel," AISSF East India president Satnam Singh Gambhir said.

People are unable to bear the cost of petrol prices following the recent hike, he also said.

OneIndia News