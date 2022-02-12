Full text of PM’s reply to Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rendered the motion of thanks to the speech by the President both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Here is the full text of the PM's speech in the Lok Sabha:

I am here to reply on Motion of Thanks on the President's address. The Hon'ble President has talked in detail about the recent efforts regarding AatmaNirbhar Bharat and Aspirational India in his speech. I am very grateful to all the hon'ble members who have given their views on this important address.

Hon'ble Mr. Speaker,

Before I speak, I would like to mention the incident that happened yesterday. The country has lost respected Lata Didi whose voice has captivated, inspired and infused the country with emotions for so long. While strengthening the cultural heritage and unity of the country, she sang in about 36 languages. This in itself is also an inspiring example of the unity and integrity of India. Today I pay my respectful homage to respected Lata Didi.

History is witness to the fact that there was a massive change in the world after the Second World War -- a new world order in which we are all living. I can clearly see that the world is moving very fast towards a new world order, towards new systems, after the Corona period. This is such a turning point that we as India should not miss this opportunity. India's voice should also remain vociferous on the main table. India should not underestimate itself for a leadership role. And in this context, the Amrit Mahotsav of independence and 75 years of independence is an inspiring occasion in itself.

