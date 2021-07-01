Full list of days banks will be closed: Bank Holidays in July 2021

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 01: In the month of July, banks will remain closed for 15 days on account of holidays. These would include Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays apart from nine festival related holidays.

In case you have important related bank work keep this list with you as it would come in handy. As per the RBI holiday calendar list, all the nine holidays are specific to states. Banks remain shut on public holidays while some of the holidays are specific to states. On July 12 banks in Odisha will observe a holiday on account of the Rath Yatra. July 12 would also be a holiday for banks in Imphal on account of Kang.

Banks in Sikkim will remain shut on July 13 and 14 for Bhanu Jayanti and Drukpa Tshechi. The Harela festival is on July 16 and banks in Uttarakhand would be shut on that day. On July 14 banks in Agartala and Shillong will be shut for U Tirot Sing Day and Kharchi Puja, respectively.

On July 19 banks in Sikkim will remain closed on account of Guru Rimpoche's Thungkar Tshechu while on July 20 banks will remain shut in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala on account of Bakrid. On July 21 all banks except those in Aizawal, Bhubaneswar, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha)/ (Eid-UI-Adha). On July 31 on the occasion of Ker Puja, banks will remain shut in Agartala.

Full list of Bank holidays in July 2021:

4 July: Sunday

10 July: Second Saturday

11 July: Sunday

12 July: Monday (Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra)

13 July: Tuesday (Bhanu Jayanti)

14 July:Wednesday (Drukpa Tshechi)

16 July:Friday ( Harela)

17 July: Saturday(Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja)

18 July: Sunday

19 July: Monday (Guru Rimpoche's Thungkar Tshechu)

20 July: Tuesday (Bakrid)

21 July: Wednesday - (Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha)

24 July: Fourth Saturday

25 July: Sunday

31 July: Saturday (Ker Puja)

Three category of bank holidays:

Banks under Negotiable Instruments Act and Read time gross settlement holiday

Banks' closing of accounts

Holidays under Negotiable Instrument act

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 8:46 [IST]