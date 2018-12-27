Full house: All 12 ministers in Chhattisgarh are crorepatis

Criminal cases:

Ministers with Criminal Cases: 2 (17%) ministers including the Chief Minister analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Ministers with Serious Criminal Cases: 2(17%) ministers including the Chief Minister have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Financial background:

Crorepati Ministers: Out of the 12 ministers analysed, all 12 (100%) are crorepatis.

Average Assets:

The average assets of 12 ministers analysed is Rs 47.13 crores.

Ministers with Highest Assets: The minister with the highest declared total assets is T.S. Baba from Ambikapur constituency with assets worth Rs.500.01 crores.

Other details:

Ministers' Age: 2 (17%) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while 10(83%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 70 years.

Woman Minister: Out of 12 ministers, only 1(8%) is a woman.