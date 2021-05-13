Full details of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 13: The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to issue Sovereign Gold Bonds. The Sovereign Gold Bonds will be issued in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021as per the calendar specified below:

The Bonds will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL),designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.The features of the Bond are as under:

