Fuel prices sky-rocket, Petrol touches Rs 91.20 in Mumbai: Check today's rates here

    New Delhi, Oct 2: The fuel prices across India hit an all-time high on Tuesday (October 2). The price of petrol was increased by 12 paise in Delhi and it now stands at Rs 83.85 per litre in the national capital.

    Petrol touches Rs 91.20 in Mumbai

    The diesel price was hiked by 16 paise in Delhi and it is now Rs 75.25 per litre.

    Today's petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 91.20 and Rs 79.89 per litre, respectively.

    The petrol and diesel prices in Chennai are Rs 87.18 and Rs 79.57 per litre, respectively.

    The petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata are Rs 85.65 and Rs 77.10 per litre, respectively.

    It may be noted that petrol prices vary from state to state because of the difference in state VAT, which is highest in Maharashtra and one of the lowest in Delhi. Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks.

    While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

    As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee. It may be noted that Brent crude, a benchmark of international crude prices, is trading near a four-year high of $83 per barrel mark. The rupee has also depreciated nearly 12 per cent in this year so far.

