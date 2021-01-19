YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fuel prices rise due to low production: Pradhan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 19: Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, said on Monday that fuel prices have gone up because of lower production in oil-producing countries on account of coronavirus pandemic. The low production had caused an imbalance in demand and supply, the minister said.

    "Oil producing countries stopped production or reduced it during the coronavirus epidemic. A pressure on fuel prices was seen due to this imbalance in demand and supply. A few months ago, crude oil prices were USD 35-38, which has gone up to USD 54-55," he told reporters.

    Fuel prices rise due to low production: Pradhan
    Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan

    "Our basic challenge is we have to import 80 per cent of crude oil of our requirement. Consumption has been increasing. India is third as far as energy consumption is concerned," he said.

    Petrol price nears all-time high after oil cos hike rates after month-long hiatus

    He said the focus of the government was on electric vehicles (EVs), solar energy, production of ethanol etc to become self-reliant in the energy sector.

    Ethanol production, which was less than 1 per cent of demand when the NDA government came to power in 2014, was set to reach 9 per cent this year, he said. In reply to a query on some people doubting the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, Pradhan said countries across the world were looking at India with hope in the fight against the pandemic.

    More DHARMENDRA PRADHAN News

    Read more about:

    dharmendra pradhan fuel prices

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X