Fuel prices hiked for 11th straight day, petrol crosses Rs 96-mark in Mumbai

New Delhi, Feb 19: The prices of petrol and diesel soared to record highs on Friday after rates were hiked for the 11th day in a row. In Delhi, petrol price was increased by 31 paise per litre and diesel by 33 paise a litre.

With this, the petrol price in Delhi crossed the Rs 90-mark to settle at Rs 90.19 a litre, while diesel price has reached Rs 80.60 a litre.

Here is a list of latest fuel prices in Indian cities:

City Petrol Diesel

Delhi 90.19 80.60

Mumbai 96.62 87.67

Chennai 92.25 85.63

Kolkata 91.41 84.19

Bengaluru 93.21 85.44

Jaipur 96.69 89.04

Bhopal 98.20 88.84

On Thursday, after the price increase, the petrol in Delhi retailed at Rs 89.88 per litre and diesel Rs 80.27. In Mumbai, petrol price was Rs 96.32 a litre and diesel was priced at Rs 87.32 on Thursday.

While branded or additive-laced petrol, which attracts higher taxes, had crossed the Rs 100-mark in some places in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, regular petrol crossed the physiological mark in Sriganganagar town of Rajasthan on Wednesday, and on Thursday it went past that mark in Madhya Pradesh.