Fuel prices hiked again: Petrol at Rs 86.91 in Mumbai, Rs 79.51 in Delhi

Petrol at record high of Rs 86.91 in Mumbai, Rs 79.51 in Delhi

Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.79.51 per litre & Rs.71.55 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, the Petrol and Diesel prices are Rs.86.91 per litre & Rs.75.96 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices vary from state to state due to local levies. Prices in Delhi are the cheapest in all metros and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT.

Since August 16, petrol prices have risen by over Rs 2 per litre, while diesel has recorded a hike of Rs 2.42 a litre during this period.

The surge in fuel prices is largely due to the rise in crude oil prices and high rate of excise duty in the country. Brent crude oil is currently priced over $78 per barrel. The recent slump in rupee also has lifted the import cost of crude oil, subsequently raising fuel prices.