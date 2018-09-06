  • search

Fuel prices hiked again: Petrol at Rs 86.91 in Mumbai, Rs 79.51 in Delhi

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 6: Fuel prices on Thursday witnessed yet another hike in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

    Both petrol and diesel prices have been touching new all-time high levels for around a week, in line with the recent rise in crude oil prices.

    Petrol at record high of Rs 86.91 in Mumbai, Rs 79.51 in Delhi

    Petrol at record high of Rs 86.91 in Mumbai, Rs 79.51 in Delhi

    Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.79.51 per litre & Rs.71.55 per litre, respectively.

    In Mumbai, the Petrol and Diesel prices are Rs.86.91 per litre & Rs.75.96 per litre, respectively.

    Fuel prices vary from state to state due to local levies

    Fuel prices vary from state to state due to local levies

    Fuel prices vary from state to state due to local levies. Prices in Delhi are the cheapest in all metros and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT.

    Since August 16, petrol prices have risen

    Since August 16, petrol prices have risen

    Since August 16, petrol prices have risen by over Rs 2 per litre, while diesel has recorded a hike of Rs 2.42 a litre during this period.

    Slump in rupee has lifted import cost of crude oil

    Slump in rupee has lifted import cost of crude oil

    The surge in fuel prices is largely due to the rise in crude oil prices and high rate of excise duty in the country. Brent crude oil is currently priced over $78 per barrel. The recent slump in rupee also has lifted the import cost of crude oil, subsequently raising fuel prices.

    Read more about:

    petrol dies fuel price delhi mumbai

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 8:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue