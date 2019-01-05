Fuel price rise in Karnataka: Amit Shah trains gun at Kumaraswamy govt

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 5: Asserting that the people of Karnataka are paying a heavy price for "corruption and inefficiency of the state government", BJP president Amit Shah lashed out at the HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) dispensation after it hiked the tax on petrol and diesel.

"Under the present state government in Karnataka, farmers are dying. Dalits are being enslaved. Common man is being oppressed with taxes. Why should the people of Karnataka pay such a heavy price for the corruption and inefficiency of the state government?" Shah said in a tweet.

The BJP chief's comments came a day after the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka raised tax rates on petrol and diesel to 32 per cent and 21 per cent respectively, citing adverse impact on the state revenue collection due to continuous fall in prices of crude oil in international market.

Shah had earlier also attacked the government over the issue of farmers suicide and a case of Dalits being allegedly enslaved.

