Fuel price hike: Petrol price hiked today, diesel rates see dip; Check rates

New Delhi, July 12: The price of petrol was once again hiked on Monday whereas diesel prices were reduced after two months, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. Petrol prices were hiked by 28-30 paise whereas diesel prices were reduced by 14-16 paise.

According to the fuel retailers, petrol now costs at Rs 101.91 in Delhi, whereas diesel is retailing at Rs 89.72. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 107.20 per litre, whereas diesel price has declined to Rs 97.29 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol price reached Rs 101.35 per litre whereas diesel price decreased to reach Rs 92.81 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai at Rs 101.91 whereas diesel at Rs 94.24.

In May, Bhopal had become the first city to breach the Rs 100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol go past ₹100 in the last week of June whereas Chennai and Bhubaneshwar joined the list in the first week of July.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 8:55 [IST]