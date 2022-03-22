YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 22: Opposition parties protested in Lok Sabha on Tuesday against the increase in prices of fuel and cooking gas and staged a walkout demanding a rollback, PTI reported.

    Raising the issue after Question Hour, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the opposition parties had been claiming that the prices of diesel and petrol would increase after the election process.

    Fuel price hike: Opposition walks out of LS

    Members of the Congress, TMC, NCP, DMK and Left parties raised slogans from their seats against the fuel price hike and demanded a rollback.

    The opposition parties had tried to raise the issue of as soon as Lok Sabha met for Question Hour, but were disallowed by Speaker Om Birla.

    Birla had told the opposition parties to raise the issue after Question Hour.

    Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision.
    (PTI)

    Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 14:24 [IST]
