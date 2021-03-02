Fuel price hike: Delhi Congress holds protest against rising fuel prices

Fuel prices: Nagaland cuts taxes on petrol and diesel, fuel prices come down

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 02: Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Tuesday staged a protest near the BJP headquarters here against the rising petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices.

The protesters, raising slogans against the BJP-led central government, took a march from the Delhi Congress office but were stopped by police before the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg.

Delhi Congress vice presidents Abhishek Dutt, Shivani Chopra, Jaikishan, Mudit Agarwal and Ali Mehndi, along with Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan and other leaders, were leading the protest.

The party leaders demanded that the BJP government should provide immediate relief to people from the rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. No one was detained by police during the protest, Delhi Congress leader Parvez said.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on Tuesday. The prices were last changed on Saturday when the petrol price was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise in Delhi.

Petrol price in the national capital stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 81.47 on Tuesday. In Mumbai, petrol prices currently stand at Rs 97.57, while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.60.

Fuel prices depend on the taxes levied by state as both central as well as state governments charge taxes along with the freight charges.