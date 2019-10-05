From videos to mails, how NIA built a water tight case against Yasin Malik

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 05: Yasin Malik, the notorious separatists of Jammu and Kashmir was getting foreign funds from hawala channels to cause unrest in the Valley. He worked closely with the Pakistan High Commission, the National Investigation Agency has said.

The role of the Pakistan High Commission in supporting the separatists and other networks through transfer of funds via financial conduits and in providing directions to continue the unrest in the Kashmir Valley has also been clearly established the NIA said.

In its supplementary chargesheet, the NIA names Yasin Malik, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a proscribed organisation, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Founder and President of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), Masarat Alam, Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Muslim League Party, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Founder and Self-styled Chief of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), a proscribed terrorist organisation and Abdul Rashid Sheikh @ Engineer Rashid, Ex-MLA and Chairman, Awami Ittehad Party of Jammu and Kashmir.

This case popularly known as the Kashmir terror funding case was first registered in 2017 and the NIA had named Hafiz Saeed, the chief of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba as the main accused.

During further investigation, the above stated 05 accused persons being a part of the conspiracy related to secessionist and terrorist activities in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, were arrested and searches were conducted at 9 (Nine) locations in the State of Jammu & Kashmir. 400 electronic devices along with 85 incriminating documents were seized which became the basis of evidence against the accused persons along with the testimony of newly examined 125 witnesses.

Investigation revealed that these accused persons have hatched conspiracy by collaborating with each other to form various protest calendars and action plan in order to launch violent agitation, 'hartaals', systematic 'bandhs' and large scale economic shut-down in order to cripple the administrative machinery and to create disaffection towards the administration. Investigation further revealed that the Hurriyat leaders, terrorists and the stone-pelters are carrying out terrorist attacks and orchestrating violence, stone-pelting and other subversive and secessionist activities in Jammu & Kashmir as part of a well-planned criminal conspiracy hatched with the active support, connivance and funding from Pakistani agencies and terrorist organisations to achieve their nefarious objective of securing secession of the State of Jammu & Kashmir from India.

During investigation, there was recovery of various SMSs, Chats, E-mails, WhatsApp and videos clearly indicating the nexus between the already charge-sheeted accused and the above five accused persons.

In the videos they are seen, exhorting general public for illegal acts, sympathising with the terrorists and seeking direct support from Pakistan. Various incriminating chats and emails have been recovered from the email accounts of Yasin Malik and Shabir Shah wherein description of receipt of funds from Pakistan and various other countries have been revealed.

It has also been found that Yasin Malik has been getting funds from foreign countries through hawala channels for causing unrest and insurgency in Kashmir. Role of Pakistan High Commission in supporting the separatist and other networks through transfer of funds via financial conduits and in providing directions to continue the unrest in the Kashmir valley has also been clearly established.

Sufficient evidence has been collected against the known terrorist Masarat Alam. Investigations have also established the nexus of Aasiya Andrabi, Leader of proscribed organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat with different militant and terrorist organisations and with hawala financial conduit Zahoor Watali. The role of Engineer Rashid, Ex-MLA in the conspiracy to destabilise Kashmir and cause unrest has also been revealed.