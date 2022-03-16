From unemployment to farming, we will find solutions to all problems: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, Mar 16: Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday sworn-in as Punjab Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan-ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

In his maiden speech as chief minister, Bhagwant Mann said that a golden chapter has started in the history of the state. He said that he would work for everyone in the state.

"I'm not here to diss anyone today. I am the Chief Minister of everyone in Punjab, even those who did not vote for our party," he said.

"I appeal to you all (newly-elected MLAs) to not get arrogant. We have to respect even those who didn't vote for us. I thank you all and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal," said Mann.

From unemployment to farming, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fix everything, he added.

Mann quoted Bhagat Singh after taking oath of the office in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of celebrated freedom fighter Sardar Bhagat Singh.

"Ishq karna sabka paidaishi haq hai, kyun na is baar watan ki sarzamin ko mehboob bana liya jaye."

