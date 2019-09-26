From terror, mingling with migrants to fake currency: How JMB made South India its playground

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 26: The arrest of Jahidul Islam alias Kausar has given the National Investigation to several clues as to how the Jamat-ul-Mujahideen had been operating in South India.

Islam is an accused both in the Burdwan and Bodhgaya blasts and he was arrested after nearly a five year chase. He along with his accomplice, Habibur Rehman were hiding in Karnataka at the time of their arrest.

Prior to this they have moved around several places in South India, which included Tamil Nadu, where they even tested rocket shells. Interestingly these were not the only arrests that were made in connection with the same module and case.

JMB operative arrested in Chennai, more inroads into Burdhwan, Bodhgaya blast cases

It may be recalled that in January 19, 2018, two more persons Abdul Karim and Mustafizur Rehman were arrested from the labour camp of Bengali speaking persons in Mallapuram in Kerala. Both were also of Bengal origin and were wanted in connection with the Bodhgaya case.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that this is not for the first time that terrorists have come down South to hide. There have been several such instances reported in Kerala and Hyderabad as well. They tend to mix with the migrant population including the Rohingyas and continue to stay on in states such as Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.

In Mallapuram, the members of the JMB were staying at a camp for a long time which was set up for Bengali speaking people. Even in Karnataka, their activities go unchecked as they tend to mingle with those who have migrated in search of work. There is also a concern with regard to the Rohingyas who have moved to various parts of the country in large numbers, including Karnataka. These terrorists often use such persons as a shield and use such states as a safe haven.

The Bengal-Bengaluru connection is not restricted to terror alone. There has been a dedicated route between these two states which has been busted by the NIA which probing a case relating to fake currency.

JMB operatives from Bangladesh planned major terror attack in Bengaluru

The NIA's Hyderabad wing had in March 2018 arrested Saddam Hussain, a resident of Bengaluru who was found in possession of fake currency to the tune of Rs 26,000.

The NIA team also recovered two demonetised currency notes of the value Rs 1,000. The accused was allegedly circulating fake currency in various parts of his country after obtaining it from his contacts in Mada, West Bengal.

During investigation it was revealed that accused Saddam had travelled to Malda from Bangaluru on the instructions of Amirul Hoque and collected High Quality FICN from Roustam on four occasions.