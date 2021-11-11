No leadership crisis in Cong; support for Sonia, Rahul apparent to 'anyone not blind': Khurshid

From Savarkar's view on beef consumption to Ayodhya verdict, top quotes from Khurshid's book launch event

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 11: Congress leader Salman Khurshid's book Sunrise over Ayodhya, which is on the Ayodhya verdict, was launched on Wednesday evening in New Delhi. The event had the presence of former Union Home Minister Chidambaram and senior leader Digvijaya Singh.

At the book launch, the leaders shared their views on the Babri Masjid demolition, Ayodhya verdict, secularism and more. Here, we bring you top quotes from the event:

Whatever Gandhiji thought was 'RamRajya' is no longer the 'RamRajya' understood by many. What Pandit Ji told us about secularism is not the secularism understood by many. Secularism has moved away from acceptance to tolerance amd from tolerance to an uneasy coexistence: P Chidambaram

Whatever happened on December 6, 1992, was terribly wrong. It debased our constitution. After the SC judgement, things took a predictable course, within a year or so everyone who was accused was acquitted. So like no one killed Jessica, nobody demolished Babri Masjid: Chidambaram

That conclusion will forever haunt us that in this country of Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam... and after 75 years of Independence, we are not ashamed to say that nobody demolished Babri Masjid: Chidambaram

Both sides accepted the Ayodhya verdict and as both sides have accepted the verdict, it became the 'right judgment', not the other way round: Chidambaram

While we proclaim we are secular, many of us are ultimately submitting to so-called pragmatism: Chidambaram

Hindutva has nothing to do with Hinduism. Savarkar wasn't religious. He had questioned why is cow considered 'maata' and had no problem in consuming beef. He brought 'Hindutva' word to establish Hindu identity which caused confusion in people: Digvijaya Singh

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 10:12 [IST]