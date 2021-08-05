From PM Modi to President Kovind, congratulatory messages pour in for Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya

Rs 11 lakh for house or cars if you win Olympic medal: Gujarat Diamond trader promises to women's hockey team

New Delhi, Aug 05: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya's fighting spirit and tenacity got all round praise from the Indian sports fraternity on Thursday with the President and the Prime Minister leading the country in hailing his outstanding feat of winning a silver in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old Dahiya, competing in his maiden Olympic Games, settled for a silver after losing 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee in the men's freestyle 57kg title clash on Thursday.

Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after Sushil Kumar.

"India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning the wrestling silver at #Tokyo2020. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations and won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for the exemplary wins & bringing glory to India," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

Congratulating Dahiya on his feat, PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet: "Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments."

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said Dahiya's "spirited performance is a matter of immense pride for every Indian!" "What an incredible journey! What an amazing day for Indian sports!" he tweeted.

Celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom, wrestler Bajrang Punia, who will open his campaign at the Olympics on Friday, 2012 Olympics bronze-medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, former boxer Akhil Kumar and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also congratulated Dahiya.

Legendary sprinter PT Usha, 2016 Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik and spin legend Anil Kumble also sent congratulatory messages to Dahiya.

Story first published: Thursday, August 5, 2021, 18:55 [IST]