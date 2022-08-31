Now, Devotees can get prasad online from iconic Lalbaugcha Raja: Details here

Why India is a land of ‘murti’ and ‘vigraha’ and not idols and idolators as perceived by the West

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: From RRR to Pushpha, Bappa dons many hats this year

From PM Modi to Bengal CM Mamata, here's how politicians celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi [PHOTOS]

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 31: Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour in India with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer their prayers. The festivities began on August 31 and will conclude on September 9.

On this occasion, President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and politicians across the parties sent their festival wishes to the people of the country. Some even participated in the celebration.

Check out the photos of politicians' participation in the Ganesh festival celebration.

PM Modi Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in 'Ganesh Chaturthi' celebrations at the residence of the Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (Photo credit: PIB) Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Participates in Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offers prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata. (Photo credit: PTI) Nitin Gadkari Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at Home Union Minister Nitin Gadkari offers prayers to Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi, at his residence in Nagpur. (Photo credit: PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi offers prayers to Lord Ganesha Union Minister Pralhad Joshi offers prayers to Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi festival at the Hubballi Eidgah Maidan in Hubballi. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan carries an idol of Lord Ganesha Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his wife Sadhna Singh carries an idol of Lord Ganesha for installation at their residence, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Bhopal (Photo credit: PTI).