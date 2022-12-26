From 'Laal Singh Chadda' boycott call to Deepika's 'Besharam Rang', B-town had its own share of controversies

India

oi-Prakash KL

From Lapid's insensitive comment on 'Kashmir Files' to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, here are the major controversies of 2022 in Bollywood.

Mumbai, Dec 26: The year 2022 was not a great year for Bollywood as many big movies failed to strike gold at box office. This year, South Indian movies like 'KGF 2', 'RRR" and 'Kantara' emerged victorious at the Hindi market.

Amid ups and downs at the box office, Bollywood had its own share of controversies. Here, let us revisit the major controversies of the year.

Boycott Call

Aamir Khan apparently paid huge price for her earlier comments as his 'Laal Singh Chaddha' bombed at the box office. People, who were upset with his earlier comments about "growing intolerance in India", targeted the movie with a boycott trend. Eventually, the systematic negative campaign was one of the reasons why the movie failed to set the box office on fire. Kareena's controversial comments from the past added fuel to the fire.

"As an individual, as part of this country as a citizen, we read in the papers what is happening, we see it on the news and certainly, I have been alarmed. I can't deny. I have been alarmed by a number of incidents," Aamir Khan had said when asked to comment on perception of rising intolerance in 2015. "When I chat with Kiran at home, she says 'Should we move out of India?' That's a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child. She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day," he had said.

The year that was: Top features introduced by WhatsApp in 2022

The Kashmir Files

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who headed the the jury of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), described Hindi film 'The Kashmir Files' as "propaganda" and "vulgar" and he was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the film festival.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival," he said. "I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life", Lapid said.

This sparked off a major controversy and Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Golin while calling out the Left Wing Jewish filmmaker Nadav Lapid said that he should be ashamed of himself.

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh triggered a controversy after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot earlier this year. The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Jacqueline's link to Conman Sukesh

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was named as accused in a chargesheet that will be filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar 200 crore money laundering case.

According to ED's earlier charge sheet, Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi the actresses got top models of BMW cars and expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh, ANI reported. The ED charge sheet clearly stated that "during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021 Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned." "According to ED, Sukesh was confronted with Jacqueline on October 20, 2021. Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukash Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips and hotel stays on different occasions for herself."

Year ender 2022: 5 landmark judgments passed by SC in favour of women

Jacqueline is currently on bail and conman Sukesh is behind bars. The matter is still being investigated.

Liger funding investigation

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with a money laundering case. Earlier on November 18, the ED had reportedly questioned 'Liger' director Puri Jagannath, and producer Charmme Kaur regarding the film's finances. It has to be noted that the movie bombed at the box office.

Pathaan Controversy

After 'Besharam Rang' song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' made it to internet, the movie faced a boycott call from the netizens.

The movie is facing the ire of a section of netizens who want the audience to boycott the Hindi movie as the film's heroine Deepika Padukone had attended a protest in the JNU campus to express solidarityin 2020 with the protestors who claimed to have been attacked by right-wing activists. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and a few Hindu leaders want the movie to be banned.

The skimpy saffron outfits that Deepika wore in the song has not gone well with a section of audience while Khan apparently sported a green dress.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 17:41 [IST]