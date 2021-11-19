From Kangana Ranaut to Sonu Sood, celebs reacts to farm laws repeal

Kangana now targets Mahatma Gandhi, says 'offering another cheek' gets 'bheek' not freedom

New Delhi, Nov 19: The Centre will repeal the three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday, marking a climbdown by his government to meet the unrelenting demand of farmers protesting in several states against the reform measures for over a year.

Making the announcement during a televised address to the nation on the occasion of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak's birth anniversary, Modi appealed to protesting farmers to call off their agitation against these reform measures and return home as he called for a new beginning.

The constitutional formalities to revoke the laws will be done in Parliament's winter session beginning from November 29, the Prime Minister said on Friday, nearly a week before the first anniversary of the start of the stir at several Delhi border points including Singhu.

Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Himanshi Khurana, Kangana Ranaut and others took to their social media and voiced their opinion on the same.

Actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her disappointment over PM Modi's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws. She took to her social handle on Friday to share her views on the same.

"Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this."

In the second Instagram Story sharing the picture of late Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi she wrote, "When the conscience of the nation is in deep sleep, lath (the cane) is the only solution and dictatorship is the only resolution... Happy birthday Madam Prime Minister."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Union government has decided to repeal the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in 2020, following protests by a section of the country's farmers.

Several other celebs took to social media to express their support to farmers on Friday.

Actress Richa Chadha said this was farmers' victory.

Actor Sonu Sood called it wonderful news and hailed PM Modi's decision. "This is a wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia , for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today (sic)," read his tweet.

This is a wonderful news!

Thank you,@narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021

