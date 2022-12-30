From Kamal Haasan to Ajay Devgn, celebs mourn death of PM Modi's mother

Tunisha Sharma had started wearing hijab after getting into relationship with Sheezan Khan: Uncle

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Ajay Devgn and many others have mourned the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

New Delhi, Dec 30: Celebrities across the country have mourned the death of Heerabhen Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The mortal remains of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, who passed away here early on Friday, were consigned to flames at a crematorium in Gandhinagar. Hiraben died at a hospital in Ahmedabad at 3.30 am.

The Prime Minister reached the residence of his brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar after learning about her death. PM Modi arrived at the airport in Ahmedabad in the morning and went straight to the house of his younger brother where he offered floral tributes to his mother and bowed down at her feet.

'Your mother is like ours too...': Mamata Banerjee's emotional words for PM Modi

Later, PM Modi shouldered her mortal remains on way to the cremation ground for the last rites. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by the Prime Minister and his brothers.

Earlier, the prime minister tweeted that "a great journey of 100 years" has ended with his mother's demise.

"A great journey of 100 years has come to an end. I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and life dedicated to values," Modi tweeted.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday she told one thing which I always remember. "Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi" (work using your brain and live life with purity," he said in the tweet.

Celebs Reaction

Kamal Haasan: I am saddened to hear the news of the death of the mother #HeerabenModi of the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. My deepest symp#HeerabenModi. A mother is still a mother even if she is 200 years old. A loss is a loss.

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif condones death of PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपकी माताश्री #हीराबा जी के निधन का सुनकर मन दुखी भी हुआ और व्याकुल भी।आपका उनके प्रति प्यार और आदर जग ज़ाहिर है।उनका स्थान आपके जीवन में कोई नहीं भर पाएगा! पर आप भारत माँ के सपूत हो! देश की हर माँ का आशिर्वाद आपके ऊपर है।मेरी माँ का भी!🙏🕉 pic.twitter.com/L9uPvMWjM2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022

Chiranjeevi Konidela: Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt.Heeraba Modi ji , beloved mother of our Hon'ble Prime Minister.

She lived an extraordinary life. My tributes to the divine soul who left for the heavenly abode. My heartfelt condolences to Shri @narendramodi ji ! Om Shanti! 🙏🙏

Ajay Devgn: My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. 🕉️ Shanti 🙏 My personal condolences to our PM and his family. @narendramodi

The year end has seen a sad loss- Modi ji’s beloved and much respected mother, Heeraben ji has passed away. The nation joins her son in mourning this exemplary mother who set an example of spartan living though she had a famous son🙏@narendramodi @PMOIndia @BJP4India @ — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 30, 2022

My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. Om shanti! pic.twitter.com/OzQsOdZmLK — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) December 30, 2022

With inputs from PTI