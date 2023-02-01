From impersonators to reporters, how the PFI still remains a threat

Like in Kashmir, the inner-rot in Kerala needs to be cleaned up to beat down the Islamic radicals

The PFI has over the years managed to build a network of advocates, impersonators, reporters and moles within the system to run its well oiled network

New Delhi, Feb 01: On Saturday, a woman who was impersonating as a lawyer was caught while recording a court hearing in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The lawyer, Anil Naidu who caught the girl filming the bail hearing proceedings of Bajrang Dal leader Tannu Sharma told news agency ANI that the video was being made on the instructions of a lawyer named Noorjahan. He further alleged that she was asked to send the video to the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Bar Association handed over the the girl identified as Sonu Mansuri to the police, who in turn that the matter is under investigation.

The PFI's network:

Over the years, thanks to the lack of political will, especially in states such as Kerala, the PFI has built a large network of its own. It has advocates, journalists and moles within the establishment including the police.

High alert as agencies suspect PFI may look to re-emerge faster than expected

An advocate, Mohammed Mubarak who was part of the hit-squad of the PFI was arrested in December by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Edavanakkad, Vypeen. The NIA alleged that Mubarak a lawyer working in the Kerala High Court was also part of the martial arts or hit squad of the PFI.

The Popular Front of India, which was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in September 2022.

In addition to this the agencies had also found a reporter/journalist network of the PFI. In note, the NIA had said that the outfit had assigned the job of a reporter to one Mohammad Sadiq, a resident of Kollam, Kerala. The job of the reporters in the PFI is to collect information and details of leaders from the non-Muslim community and share it with the hit-squads of the outfit.

Sadik according to sources OneIndia spoke with had been making a list of non-Muslim leader. He was in the process of passing it on to the hit or Dawah Squads, who in turn were tasked with undertaking the killings, the source also said.

The role of the Dawah Squads:

The Dawah Squads have been the most lethal among the PFI's deep network. They are tasked with killing Hindus and anyone who speaks against Islam. The same squad had been used in the killing of Praveen Nettaru, a Hindu leader from Karnataka. All the details relating to Praveen and his family members had been collected by the reporter network and handed over to the hit-squads. Praveen had been killed for his views on the halal issue.

Similar squads have been found in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

In the run up to targeting Hindus, the PFI had trained by chasing dogs with swords

An update on Sonu Mansuri:

Reacting to the arrest, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra said that the lady arrested for alleged impersonation had links with the PFI.

He informed that she had confessed during interrogation that she was working for the PFI and providing information.

It is a serious issue and involves an attempt to disrupt peace and harmony in MP and hence it deserves no leniency, the Home Minister also said. Others, who are also suspected of impersonation are being tracked, Mishra said while assuring tough action in such cases.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 12:05 [IST]