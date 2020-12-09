‘And we are back’: Paytm restored on Play store after being pulled down briefly for policy violation

Appalled by new rules, Google, Twitter, Facebook threaten to quit Pakistan

From how to make dalgona coffee to Binod: Here's what Indians googled this year

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 09: With the year 2020 coming to an end, Google released its annual 'Year in Search' list today which looks at the top trending searches of the year.

From 'How to make dalgona coffee' to TV anchor Arnab Goswami, netizens searched it all this year as they tried to make sense of things under intermittent lockdowns, uncertainties, and the fear amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Searches were largely centred around 'How to' and 'What is', reflecting concerns related to work-from-home and dealing with the pandemic. 'How to make paneer?' and 'How to increase immunity?' topped the list, followed by the distinctive 'How to make dalgona coffee.'

Thousands of users asked 'What is Binod?' - in reference to a comment on a YouTube video that grew to become a viral meme in the country earlier this year.

Elections that took place both in India and abroad also triggered significant search activity.

Check out the top Google searches of 2020, and see whether you fall in line with the rest of the internet.

How to...

1) How to make paneer

2) How to increase immunity

3) How to make dalgona coffee

4) How to link PAN card with aadhaar card

5) How to make sanitizer at home

6) How to recharge fastag

7) How to prevent coronavirus

8) How to apply e-pass

9) How to make jalebi

10) How to make cake at home

What is...

1) What is coronavirus

2) What is binod

3) What is plasma therapy

4) What is COVID-19

5) What is CAA

6) What is colon infection

7) What is solar eclipse

8) What is NRC

9) What is hantavirus

10) What is nepotism