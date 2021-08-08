From cash awards to car: Rewards pour in for 'golden boy' Neeraj Chopra

From PM Modi to President Kovind, congratulatory messages pour in for Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya

New Delhi, Aug 08: Rewards pouring in for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra grabbed the first gold medal in athletics for the country. The nation is roaring with pride as India's campaign at the Olympics comes to a close in Tokyo.

Haryana-lad has been honoured by several state governments and private organisations for his achievement.

Minutes after Chopra clinched the gold medal, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore and a Class-I job for winning India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics.

The BCCI announced cash rewards of Rs one crore for Neeraj Chopra, who became country's first track and field athlete to win a gold medal.

As a mark of appreciation and honour for his stellar achievement, CSK is awarding Rs 1 crore to the 23-year-old Naib Subedar in the Indian Army.

IndiGo announced that it will offer unlimited free travel for one year to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after he won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

"Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights," IndiGo tweeted.

"With all humility we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year. You have shown us what hard work, resilience and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torch bearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj," he said.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, has to give a offered rand new XUV 700 to Chopra when he returns to India.

Realty firm Elan group Chairman Rakesh Kapoor has announced a Rs 25 lakh cash award for Chopra, reports news agency PTI.

The Manipur government has announced to award Chopra Rs 1 crore.

"On this historic day where India bagged an Olympic Gold medal in an athletic event after 100 years, the Manipur State Cabinet has decided to honour the Javelin throw Gold medalist @Neeraj_chopra1 by extending a reward of Rs 1 Crore. Congratulations on this historic win, Neeraj," said Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

Story first published: Sunday, August 8, 2021, 14:14 [IST]