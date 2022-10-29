YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    From being a victim of terrorism to exploring global solutions: India praised at UN's Counter Terrorism meet

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 29: The Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (UN CTED) head, David Scharia on Saturday lauded India for focusing on global solutions to the spectre of terrorism despite facing its own challenges, and said that it was a 'beautiful thing'.

    "What we are already seeing is UNSC engagement at a very high level on the issue of threat of new and emerging technologies used by terrorists. That in itself is a huge accomplishment of this meeting," Scharia said.

    David Scharia
    David Scharia Image courtesy: ANI

    "The outcome document will lay out a very clear action plan for (the) counter-terrorism community... what activities they will take, what commitments they will make and how they will support with members states," he added.

    "... one of the beautiful things about India is that it went out of its victimhood of terrorism and paved the way for the international community... identified three areas of concern and brought together 15 members of the council... will help India and all countries," he said.

    United global action needed to deal with challenge of terrorists abusing new technologies: UN chiefUnited global action needed to deal with challenge of terrorists abusing new technologies: UN chief

    India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said the Delhi Declaration "will encourage member states to work collaboratively and collectively to counter the menace of terrorism."

    Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged the international community for collective action to counter terrorism while speaking at the conference. He expressed concern that terrorism is only growing and social media platforms have turned into potent instruments in the toolkit of terrorists.

    Comments

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india terrorism unsc

    Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 16:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X