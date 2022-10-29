From being a victim of terrorism to exploring global solutions: India praised at UN's Counter Terrorism meet

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 29: The Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (UN CTED) head, David Scharia on Saturday lauded India for focusing on global solutions to the spectre of terrorism despite facing its own challenges, and said that it was a 'beautiful thing'.

"What we are already seeing is UNSC engagement at a very high level on the issue of threat of new and emerging technologies used by terrorists. That in itself is a huge accomplishment of this meeting," Scharia said.

"The outcome document will lay out a very clear action plan for (the) counter-terrorism community... what activities they will take, what commitments they will make and how they will support with members states," he added.

"... one of the beautiful things about India is that it went out of its victimhood of terrorism and paved the way for the international community... identified three areas of concern and brought together 15 members of the council... will help India and all countries," he said.

United global action needed to deal with challenge of terrorists abusing new technologies: UN chief

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said the Delhi Declaration "will encourage member states to work collaboratively and collectively to counter the menace of terrorism."

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged the international community for collective action to counter terrorism while speaking at the conference. He expressed concern that terrorism is only growing and social media platforms have turned into potent instruments in the toolkit of terrorists.

Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 16:29 [IST]