From AK-203s to S-400: What to expect from Vladimir Putin’s visit today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 06: Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India today for a day long visit. He will hold talks with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The first 2+2 formal dialogue in New Delhi will be held during which bilateral, regional and international issues will be discussed.

During his visit the two leaders are expected to sign a number of agreements. During his previous visit in 2018, the contract for the S400 air defence systems were signed. They are expected to reach India by the end of this year.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, this would be Putin's second foreign visit, the first one being in Geneva for a summit level meeting with US President, Joe Biden. He had joined the G20 Summit in Italy virtually.

India has an annual summit level mechanism with India and Japan. Till date 20 annual summit level meetings have taken place alternatively with Russia and Japan. Russia is India's largest defence partner and this sector forms the main pillar of the relationship between the two countries.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the government of India approving the plan for the production of over five lakh AK-203 assault rifles at Korwa, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. This would be a big boost to self-reliance in defence.

This endeavour reflects the increasing paradigm shift in defence acquisition from buy globally to Make in India. This endeavour will be done in partnership with Russia and reflects the deepening partnership between the two countries in the defence sector, sources tell OneIndia.

The project will provide business opportunities to various MSMEs and other defence industries for supply of raw material and components, which will lead to generation of new employment opportunities.

The project marks a significant stride towards making UP a key contributor in the ascendent defence manufacturing prowess of India.

The 7.62 X 39mm caliber AK-203 Rifles will replace in-service INSAS Rifle inducted over three decades back. AK-203 Assault Rifles, with an effective range of 300 meters, are light weight, robust and easy to use Modern Assault Rifles with proven technology that will enhance the combat potential of soldiers to adequately meet present and envisaged operational challenges. They will enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army in Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism operations.

The project will be implemented by a special purpose Joint Venture called Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL). It has been created with erstwhile OFB [now Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL)] of India.

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 8:20 [IST]