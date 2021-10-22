From adversity to achievement: PM Modi lauds India’s vaccination journey

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed the country's inoculation drive against the deadly coronavirus as a journey from "anxiety to assurance".

In an opinion piece PM Modi noted that the feat was achieved in nine months despite many doubting the country's capability, and asserted that his government ensured that, like its other schemes, there is no "VIP culture" in the vaccination drive either.

"There are some among us who only trust foreign brands, even for simple everyday necessities. However, when it came to something as crucial as the Covid-19 vaccine, the people of India unanimously trusted 'Made in India' vaccines. This is a significant paradigm shift," PM Modi wrote.

India has a protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses: PM Modi

"When everyone takes ownership, nothing is impossible. Our healthcare workers traversed hills and crossed rivers across difficult geographies to vaccinate people. Our youth, social workers, healthcare workers, social and religious leaders, all deserve credit for the fact that India faces minimal vaccine hesitancy when compared to even developed nations," the prime minister added.

"There was a lot of pressure from different interest groups to give preferential treatment to them in vaccination. But the Government ensured that, like our other schemes, there is no VIP culture in the vaccination drive either," he further said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 8:41 [IST]