From A Surgeon To One Of the Finest WildLife Photographers, Meet Dr. Arpit Bansal

By Anuj Cariappa

Benjamin Franklin once said- "If passion drives you, let reason hold the reins." Passion is very necessary in order to let you drive for your dreams. Today we bring you an amazing story that will not only inspire you to follow your passion but also will increase your will power to achieve anything.

Dr. Arpit Bansal is a testament to how can we still manage our hobbies and passion with our profession. A laparoscopic cancer surgeon by profession, Bansal is the Director of 200-

beded Multi Speciality Jeevan Jyoti Hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Arpit developed interest in photography in college years of life. After his interest grew serious, a friend of him advised him to buy a camera and after which he bought one and started exploring nature. On being asked why he chose to explore nature behind the lens, Arpit says- "Ever since I was a little boy, I have always felt a deep attachment towards mother nature and natural wonders. Throughout my college days, I was drawn towards the peace and tranquillity of nature rather than partying in an enclosed environment. My love and affection for birds were born during my post-graduation days (in surgery) at Nagpur in 2010."

Arpit loves to capture birds and wildlife in general, but his love for birds is just on another level. Explaining it he Said- "I am often asked, why birds.? And I answer, why not.?

They are the most unpredictable subject, and are meant for a photographer who loves a challenge. It is extremely tough to capture birds in a frame of your choice. The

uncertainity of it all makes me hold my breath, in awe. To take a picture over which i have no control, is addictive. I can't dress the bird, and i most certainly can't ask it topose.I have to be ready, in the moment, and passionately patient to get the shot which

reveals my subject in all it's glory, rather God's Glory.

Arpit says he finds his hobby as satisfying as his profession which is why he is able to balance them, he says- "For me, to take a shot of a bird in wing, or of a bird up close and personal, is as satisfying a feeling as a successful surgery. I feel exhilarated at a rare surgery concluded successfully, and a rare shot taken of a bird that i have travelled to find, in it's natural habitat."

At last he concludes by saying that- "Wildlife photography is my hotline to nature. In wildlife photography, every moment is

a fleeting moment. No moment will ever repeat itself. Therefore, the ultimate

challenge of wildlife photography is to press the shutter button at the precise moment

and freeze the defining moment forever.Unlike many others,

I am blessed with twin passions-surgery and photography. I strive to achieve par

excellence in both of them through patience and constant focus."

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:16 [IST]