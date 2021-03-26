From 6.5 crore to Rs 65.9 crore: How Chidambaram’s investments multiplied in matter of months

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: The Enforcement Directorate has listed details of the investments of former union minister, P Chidambaram, his son Karti and their chartered accountant Bhaskararaman.

The ED in its chargesheet said that their investments had multiplied from Rs 6.5 crore to Rs 65.9 crore in a matter of months. The special court while taking cognisance of the chargesheet also prima facie agreed with the agency's findings. Chidambaram and his son have been asked to be present in court on April 7 when the charges will be framed.

"INX Media Pvt Ltd had made payments of Rs 6.5 crore, detected till date, to several shell companies of Karti P Chidambaram in India and outside India. The first illegal gratification of Rs 3 crore was made through Span Fibre and Satyam Fibre to ASCPL, Kriya and CBNPMC, the companies beneficially owned by Karti as part of P Chidambaram's direction," the chargesheet read.

Further it also said that INX Media made payments during 2007-08. Out of the first instalment the illegal gratification, Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Limited (ASCPL), allegedly controlled by Karti, invested Rs 1.5 crore in purchasing 1.5 lakh shares of Vasan Health Care. Later, ASCPL sold 30,000 shares of Vasan Health Care to Sequoia (SCI-GIH) for Rs 22.2 crore, while another 36,245 shares were sold to Vasan Medical Hall for Rs 18.6 crore, the Enforcement Directorate said.

The income from the two sales was at Rs 40.08 crore. With more funds, ASCPL purchased shares of AGS Health Care for Rs 11 crore. These were sold for Rs 24.9 crore and generated a profit of Rs 18.4 crore. Most of the transactions took place in a span of two years.

The ED said, together with the accrued income and two other instalments of "illegal gratification" from INX Media, the "proceeds of crime" of Karticontrolled shell firms reached Rs 65.9 crore.