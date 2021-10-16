YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Friend used as witness': Nawab Malik fires another salvo against NCB

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 16: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday levelled fresh charges against the Narcotics Control Bureau and its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is also the chief investigator of the Aryan Khan drug case.

    Friend used as witness: Nawab Malik fires another salvo against NCB

    In a series of tweets, Malikalleged that Wankhede uses his 'friends as a 'panch' (witness) in different cases.

    "Fletcher Patel is a friend of #NCB official Sameer Wankhede and his family. I have presented 3 different Panchnamas where Fletcher Patel is a Panch. Question arises, Can a friend of an NCB official be allowed to be a Panch ? Is it legally allowed ?," asked the NCP leader.

    To prove this Fletcher Patel's link with Sameer Wankhede, the minister shared Fletcher's Instagram photo with Sameer Wankhede's sister.

    Against the backdrop of various raids conducted by the NCB, including on some high-profile people, Nawab Malik has been alleging that the anti-drugs agency has "malafide intentions" and is involved in "selective leaks" to frame people.

    Malik last week alleged that the NCB's raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 was "fake", and no narcotic drugs were found during it.

    On Wednesday, the minister alleged that the "NCB has malafide intentions and is involved in only selective leaks to frame people."

    Malik also claimed his family faced trauma and stigma due to the NCB.

    More NARCOTICS News  

    Read more about:

    narcotics

    Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 15:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X