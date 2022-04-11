YouTube
    Fresh western disturbance likely to provide relief from heatwave

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 11: The heatwave in India is likely to continue for another 5 days, the Indian Meteorological Department has said.

    Significant weather features dated 10.04.2022

    Maximum Temperature forecast and Heat Wave warning: A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 12th April, 2022, the IMD said.

    Under its influence, maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-3°C over many parts of Northwest India from 12th April. Consequently, intensity & distribution of the heat wave conditions over the plains of Northwest India is very likely to reduce from 12th April, 2022, the IMD also said.

    Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in most parts over on 10th in many parts on 11th and in some parts on 12th to 14th April over West Rajasthan; heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in many parts on 10th & 11th April, the weather department also said.

    Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:43 [IST]
    X