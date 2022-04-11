Fresh western disturbance likely to provide relief from heatwave
New Delhi, Apr 11: The heatwave in India is likely to continue for another 5 days, the Indian Meteorological Department has said.
Significant weather features dated 10.04.2022
Maximum Temperature forecast and Heat Wave warning: A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 12th April, 2022, the IMD said.
Significant weather features dated 10.04.2022— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 10, 2022
♦ Maximum Temperature forecast and Heat Wave warning:
• A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 12th April, 2022.
Under its influence, maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-3°C over many parts of Northwest India from 12th April. Consequently, intensity & distribution of the heat wave conditions over the plains of Northwest India is very likely to reduce from 12th April, 2022, the IMD also said.
Under its influence, maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-3°C over many parts of Northwest India from 12th April. Consequently, intensity & distribution of the heat wave conditions over the plains of Northwest India is very likely to reduce from 12th April, 2022.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 10, 2022
Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in most parts over on 10th in many parts on 11th and in some parts on 12th to 14th April over West Rajasthan; heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in many parts on 10th & 11th April, the weather department also said.
• Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in most parts over on 10th in many parts on 11th and in some parts on 12th to 14th April over West Rajasthan; heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in many parts on 10th & 11th April— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 10, 2022
over East Rajasthan; heat wave conditions in some parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab & Haryana-Delhi during 10th-11th; heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts over West Uttar Pradesh & West Madhya Pradesh and— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 10, 2022
in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh on 10th April.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 10, 2022
• Heat Wave conditions in some parts very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days and in isolated pockets over Jharkhand on 10th to 12th; west Vidarbha during next 4 days; over East Uttar Pradesh on 11th;
over Saurashtra & Kutch, Himachal Pradesh & Jammu division on 10th & 11th; over Chhattisgarh on 10th April, over West Uttar Pradesh during 11th-13th; over Punjab & Haryana-Delhi on 12th & 13th April, 2022.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 10, 2022
Rainfall Forecast & Warnings:— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 10, 2022
♦ Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeastern States at lower tropospheric levels:
• Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over SHWB Arunachal Pradesh
Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 10th, 13th & 14th and over Arunachal Pradesh on 13th & 14th and— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 10, 2022
Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 10th; and heavy rainfall likely over Kerala on 10th, 13th & 14th and over Tamilnadu on 11th April, 2022. pic.twitter.com/cfapME75jG— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 10, 2022