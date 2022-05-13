Fresh heatwave spell in Delhi from today: Check IMD update here

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022 declared: Know how to check and direct link here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 13: After a brief respite, a fresh heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from today due to mercury soaring to 44 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave at most places in the capital on Friday (May 13) and Saturday.

An orange alert has been issued to caution people about a severe heatwave on Sunday.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Meanwhile, officials said the mercury shot up across the city by three to four degrees as the impact of Cyclone Asani waned from Tuesday evening, when it stopped bringing moisture-laden easterly winds to the Capital.

On Tuesday, the national capital saw a maximum temperature of 39.5°C. It got hotter on Wednesday, at 41.4°C, then 42.5°C on Thursday, with IMD forecasting a high of around 44°C at Safdarjung on Friday.