  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fresh anti-CAA protest breaks out outside Jamia Millia University

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 21: Fresh protest broke out outside Delhi's Jamia Millia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday, almost a week after the violence inside the campus.

    Reportedly, the protest at the main gate of the university was started by women students and later men also joined them. The women protesters raised slogans such as "Ladke lenge azadi" and "Inquilab Zindabad".

    Fresh anti-CAA protest breaks out outside Jamia Millia University
    File photo

    The university's students have been at the forefront of the protest against the amended citizenship law.

    Don't get misled by rumours: Jamia Millia University VC Najma Akhtar to students

      NEWS AT 3 PM, 21st DEC, 2019

      Despite Internet curbs, travel restrictions and freezing cold, hundreds of people thronged the roads outside Jamia Milia Islamia continuing with their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

      The protesters, including university students, locals and children, took out small marches carrying posters, banners and tricolours. Some of them formed human chains on both the sides of the road to ensure that traffic movement was not affected.

      Police have denied the charges and said they fired tear gas shells and lathi-charged the protesters to disperse them after people agitating against the citizenship act set fire to at least four buses and several two-wheelers in New Friends Colony.

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      new delhi jamia millia islamia protests

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue