French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna calls on PM Modi today

New Delhi, Sep 14: Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, who is on an official visit to India from September 13-15, 2022, called on Prime Minister Modi today. Besides discussion on bilateral and other issues of mutual interest, the Minister conveyed President Macron's message of friendship and cooperation to the Prime Minister.

PM Modi fondly recalled his recent meetings with President Macron in Paris and Schloss Elmau, Germany, and conveyed his desire to welcome the President in India at an early opportunity.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on her first official visit to India. Earlier today, the French Foreign Minister addressed the students of Lady Shri Ram College and said student mobility is among the top priorities to strengthen the Indo-French bilateral relationship.

Colonna is visiting India from September 14-15 and she aims to move forward with an ambitious plan to deepen and expand the Indo-French strategic partnership ahead of its 25th anniversary next year.

The visit also demonstrates France's unwavering commitment to the Indo-Pacific and determination to work with India to find standard solutions to global disorders.

Moreover, the French Foreign Affairs Minister will also meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for discussions on regional and global security issues, strengthened defence cooperation, as well as the implementation of France's counter-terrorism cooperation with India, which is hosting the "No Money for Terror" conference this year.

As part of the visit, Colonna will travel to Mumbai for engagements with industry leaders and site visits on September 15.

