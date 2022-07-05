Why BJP not using CBI, ED against Kerala govt? Rahul Gandhi

Freedom fighter P Gopinathan Nair passes away

Thiruvananthapuram, July 5: Gandhian, freedom fighter and Padma Shri awardee P Gopinathan Nair passed away on Tuesday following age-related ailments at a private hospital in nearby Neyyattinkara. He was aged 99.

Leaders, cutting across political lines, condoled the death of the Gandhian. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described him as a person who had imbibed the Gandhian values and principles in personal as well as public life.

Nair had always been a constant inspiration for Gandhian movements, he said in his message.

Congress veteran A K Antony remembered him as one of the greatest Gandhians lived in the state and as a person who dedicated his entire life for propagating the principles of the Mahatma.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, ministers and MLAs were among those who condoled the death of the freedom fighter.

Born on July 7, 1922 at Neyyattinkara, he started his public life by participating in freedom struggle during his college days and was imprisoned for taking part in the Quit India movement.

An ardent admirer and follower of Mahatma Gandhi since he was a youth, Nair got the chance to meet the Father of the Nation during his visit to the princely state of Travancore.

He later travelled the length and breadth of the nation to propagate the Gandhian ideologies.

Nair participated in the historic Bhoodan Movement (land gift movement) by Vinoba Bhave and served as the president of Gandhiji's Sevagram Ashram for several years.

He also helmed the state-based Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi for decades.

Despite his advanced age, Nair was active in public life till some time back.

The nation honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2016.

Considered as a living example of Gandhian values and principles, he had been a constant presence in the socio-cultural scenario of the southern state for several decades.

